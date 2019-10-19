WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,096.15 ($14.32).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 916.20 ($11.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 978.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 952.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,065.50 ($13.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

