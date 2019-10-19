Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $13.73. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,864,309 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$14.09.

Get Worleyparsons alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Worleyparsons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew Wood purchased 135,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.05 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,772,894.70 ($1,257,372.13).

About Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Worleyparsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worleyparsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.