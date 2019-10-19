World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,652 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for approximately 9.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.10% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $556,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $299,847.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 1,178,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

