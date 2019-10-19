Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Workday stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.54. 4,012,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $622,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

