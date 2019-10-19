Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

WWD opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

