WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 1951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

