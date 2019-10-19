WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.79

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $13.24. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 8,241 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRWSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.