Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NYSE WIT remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Monday. 747,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,711. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.