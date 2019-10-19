Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,595. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

