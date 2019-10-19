Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of WINA opened at $179.00 on Friday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $144.36 and a 52-week high of $194.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22. The stock has a market cap of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $1,150,751.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,615,318.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.77, for a total transaction of $813,877.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $4,007,730. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WINA. BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

