Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 260 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.56. 10,320,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $121.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

