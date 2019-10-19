Williams Companies’ (WMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 10,487,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.