Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 156 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $8.47 on Friday, reaching $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,279,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

