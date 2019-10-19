Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 6,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

