Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.56

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 258563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

