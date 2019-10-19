Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 27.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 95.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3,139.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.