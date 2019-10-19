Weingarten Realty Investors’ (WRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

WRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 55.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

