WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Shares Up 1.6%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26, 112,623 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 492,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a market cap of $142.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.50.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.98 million for the quarter.

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

