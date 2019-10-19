Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 123.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 34,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

