Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,667,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,341,000.

VO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

