Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after buying an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after buying an additional 403,800 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ecolab by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 662,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

