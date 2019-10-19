Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 176.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

