Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,516 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,236,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,426,000 after purchasing an additional 138,227 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE COP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $53.95. 4,783,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

