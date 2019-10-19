Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,495 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,164,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,024. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

