Wealthquest Corp Sells 2,684 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 562,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,189. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

