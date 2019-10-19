Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.41. 333,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,562. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

