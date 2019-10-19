Wealthquest Corp Invests $1.12 Million in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LCNB by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LCNB by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LCNB by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $119,464.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $37,899.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,931 shares of company stock worth $32,136 and have sold 12,517 shares worth $228,261. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCNB remained flat at $$17.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

