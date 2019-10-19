Wealthquest Corp Has $334,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

SBUX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,448. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.