Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 116,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 140,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,969 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

