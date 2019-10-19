Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

