Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 23,990 Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,990 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

DVN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,028. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.