Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,139,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 26.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 162.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 247.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,104 shares of company stock worth $13,993,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

