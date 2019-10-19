Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after buying an additional 285,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after buying an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,957,000 after buying an additional 296,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.40. The stock had a trading volume of 276,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,445. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

