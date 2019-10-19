Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

NYSE CE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,036. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

