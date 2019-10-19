Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 767 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,604 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 178,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$50.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 204,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

