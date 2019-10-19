Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

