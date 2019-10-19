Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 2,300,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,598. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.