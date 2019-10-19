Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First National were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS FXNC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

