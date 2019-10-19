Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

BME traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 22,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

