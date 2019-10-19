Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 39 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,682,000 after purchasing an additional 699,981 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock worth $3,526,721. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.35.

TSLA stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. 5,631,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,831. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.