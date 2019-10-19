Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Watsco stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23. Watsco has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

