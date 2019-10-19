Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Watsco stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23. Watsco has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
