Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) is Coe Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 2.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock worth $7,128,039 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.66.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

