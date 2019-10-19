Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 281,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $11,398,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

