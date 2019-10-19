Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. 7,507,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,483. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.