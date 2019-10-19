Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $340.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

