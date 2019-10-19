Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTRH. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph Stough purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waitr by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,530 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

