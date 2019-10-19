Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of VMC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,878. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

