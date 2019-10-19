Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.71 ($47.34).

Get Vossloh alerts:

ETR:VOS opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a one year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a one year high of €47.40 ($55.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $650.75 million and a PE ratio of -37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.