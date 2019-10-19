Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) PT Set at SEK 146 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 146 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a SEK 150 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 159.27.

VOLV-B opened at SEK 143.45 on Wednesday. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 141.06.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

