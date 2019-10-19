VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$18.69 on Friday. 222,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,574. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

